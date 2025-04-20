Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar Extends Easter Greetings, Emphasizes Interfaith Harmony
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, extended warm Easter greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and worldwide.
In a statement, He said the Easter reminds us of the values of hope, renewal, and unity that strengthen societal fabric.
The Minister acknowledged the Christian community's valuable contributions to the country and reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding their constitutional rights and freedoms.
He emphasized promoting tolerance, compassion, and mutual respect among all faiths.
Recent Stories
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt determined to resolve allies’ grievances through dialogue: Tarar5 minutes ago
-
Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar extends Easter greetings, emphasizes Interfaith harmony5 minutes ago
-
PPSC announces written,final results for various posts16 minutes ago
-
Mirpur Div. Commissioner office disposes off 147 cases related to State Revenue Deptt.26 minutes ago
-
PML-N always serves people; minister56 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for 100 % target of anti-polio drive2 hours ago
-
Security on Easter in Faisalabad2 hours ago
-
Agreement inked to offer insurance for livestock protection, social benefit2 hours ago
-
Punjab government decides to amend Stamp Duty Act 18992 hours ago
-
Matric-Tech programme begins2 hours ago
-
AJK PM distributes Rs. 510m worth buses for college students2 hours ago
-
Moawin Foundation leadership briefs Wajiha Qamar about their initiatives2 hours ago