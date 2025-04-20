Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar extends Easter greetings, emphasizes Interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, extended warm Easter greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and worldwide.

In a statement, He said the Easter reminds us of the values of hope, renewal, and unity that strengthen societal fabric.

The Minister acknowledged the Christian community's valuable contributions to the country and reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding their constitutional rights and freedoms.

He emphasized promoting tolerance, compassion, and mutual respect among all faiths.