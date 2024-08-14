Minister Azma Extends Independence Day Greetings, Urges Unity, Vigilance Among Youth
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.
In her message, she emphasized that Pakistan stands as a testament to the sacrifices made by the nation's great leaders and ancestors, urging every citizen to cherish the freedom that was hard-won.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she called upon parents to protect their children from discord and unrest, warning that elements within the country are attempting to foster division. "The youth must act as a strong, united front against these challenges," she remarked. "It is concerning that those whose own children are abroad are trying to instill a sense of subservience in our nation’s youth."
Reflecting on the significance of Independence Day, the minister reminded the nation that freedom was not easily won. It came at the cost of countless sacrifices made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions in their struggle to establish a separate homeland for Muslims.
"August 14 serves as a reminder of their tireless efforts and the monumental struggle they endured," she said.
The Minister expressed concern that today's youth, having always enjoyed freedom, may not fully appreciate its value. She warned that elements of discord and unrest are seeking to derail Pakistan’s progress by spreading hatred and promoting violence among the younger generation.
In her concluding remarks, Minister Bokhari urged all Pakistanis who genuinely wish to see the country become the true realization of Quaid-e-Azam’s vision to value and protect their freedom. She affirmed that Quaid-e-Azam's mission aligns with the vision of Nawaz Sharif, a mission now being carried forward by Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.
"Let us come together as a nation, uphold the values of unity, and work towards a brighter future for Pakistan," she concluded.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago