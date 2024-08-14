Open Menu

Minister Azma Extends Independence Day Greetings, Urges Unity, Vigilance Among Youth

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

In her message, she emphasized that Pakistan stands as a testament to the sacrifices made by the nation's great leaders and ancestors, urging every citizen to cherish the freedom that was hard-won.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she called upon parents to protect their children from discord and unrest, warning that elements within the country are attempting to foster division. "The youth must act as a strong, united front against these challenges," she remarked. "It is concerning that those whose own children are abroad are trying to instill a sense of subservience in our nation’s youth."

Reflecting on the significance of Independence Day, the minister reminded the nation that freedom was not easily won. It came at the cost of countless sacrifices made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions in their struggle to establish a separate homeland for Muslims.

"August 14 serves as a reminder of their tireless efforts and the monumental struggle they endured," she said.

The Minister expressed concern that today's youth, having always enjoyed freedom, may not fully appreciate its value. She warned that elements of discord and unrest are seeking to derail Pakistan’s progress by spreading hatred and promoting violence among the younger generation.

In her concluding remarks, Minister Bokhari urged all Pakistanis who genuinely wish to see the country become the true realization of Quaid-e-Azam’s vision to value and protect their freedom. She affirmed that Quaid-e-Azam's mission aligns with the vision of Nawaz Sharif, a mission now being carried forward by Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

"Let us come together as a nation, uphold the values of unity, and work towards a brighter future for Pakistan," she concluded.

