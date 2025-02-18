Open Menu

Minister Azma Visits Stage Actor Lucky Dear’s Home, Presents Rs 2.5m Cheque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:37 PM

Minister Azma visits stage actor Lucky Dear’s home, presents Rs 2.5m cheque

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari visited the home of stage actor Lucky Dear and presented a financial aid cheque of Rs 2.5 million on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari visited the home of stage actor Lucky Dear and presented a financial aid cheque of Rs 2.5 million on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Azma Bokhari also presented a bouquet to Lucky Dear sent especially by the Chief Minister.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab, Shazia Rizwan, and Director of Punjab Arts Council, Muhammad Tanveer Majid, also accompanied the minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Azma Bokhari said, "Artists are our valuable asset, they bring recognition to Pakistan worldwide. The theatres of Punjab have a unique cultural identity, and our mission is to transform them into true family entertainment venues.

"

Later that night, the Information Minister conducted surprise visits to Mehfil Theatre and Naz Theatre. She inspected the backstage areas, cleanliness standards, and artists' dressing rooms. During these visits, she met with stage actors, listened to their concerns, and assured them of the government's full support.

She also reviewed the quality of food at the theatre canteens and cafeterias, instructing the management to maintain high standards.

During her visit, she also interacted with renowned actors Agha Majid and Zafri Khan.

Recent Stories

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link Int ..

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International

1 minute ago
 ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secur ..

ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..

16 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Han ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..

16 minutes ago
 'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched ..

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..

31 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Kore ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..

31 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of ID ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

31 minutes ago
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human traf ..

Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud

12 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

46 minutes ago
 Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successfu ..

Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament

16 minutes ago
 Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy ..

Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title

16 minutes ago
 Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

16 minutes ago
 Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference o ..

Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 19

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan