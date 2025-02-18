Minister Azma visits stage actor Lucky Dear’s home, presents Rs 2.5m cheque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari visited the home of stage actor Lucky Dear and presented a financial aid cheque of Rs 2.5 million on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Azma Bokhari also presented a bouquet to Lucky Dear sent especially by the Chief Minister.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab, Shazia Rizwan, and Director of Punjab Arts Council, Muhammad Tanveer Majid, also accompanied the minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Azma Bokhari said, "Artists are our valuable asset, they bring recognition to Pakistan worldwide. The theatres of Punjab have a unique cultural identity, and our mission is to transform them into true family entertainment venues.

Later that night, the Information Minister conducted surprise visits to Mehfil Theatre and Naz Theatre. She inspected the backstage areas, cleanliness standards, and artists' dressing rooms. During these visits, she met with stage actors, listened to their concerns, and assured them of the government's full support.

She also reviewed the quality of food at the theatre canteens and cafeterias, instructing the management to maintain high standards.

During her visit, she also interacted with renowned actors Agha Majid and Zafri Khan.