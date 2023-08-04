Open Menu

Minister Azra Pechuho Inaugurates 1122 Mobile Ambulance Service In Nawabshah

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Minister Azra Pechuho inaugurates 1122 mobile ambulance service in Nawabshah

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and CEO Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services Brig (rtd) Tarique Quadir Lakhiar on Friday inaugurated the Rescue 1122 mobile ambulance service at HM Khoja Auditorium

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and CEO Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services Brig (rtd) Tarique Quadir Lakhiar on Friday inaugurated the Rescue 1122 mobile ambulance service at HM Khoja Auditorium.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said that Rescue 1122 has played an important role in saving precious human lives in road accidents and in any emergency in the province.

Azra Pechuho said that Rescue 1122 was serving in different districts of the province whose working circumference was being extended to other small and big towns and it was now inaugurated in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Minister said that PPP was striving to provide better health facilities to every citizen and ensure the protection of lives and properties.

Addressing the occasion, CEO Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services Brig (rtd) Tarique Quadir Lakhiar said that highly trained staff has been inducted in Rescue 1122 Mobile Service by Sindh Government while the latest medical machinery of all types is available to coup up any emergency. He said that every resident of the province is responsible to own the service and shall cooperate with the staff in any accident and emergency situation.

Later the staff of Rescue 1122 Mobile Service practically performed the provision of medical aid and shifted the patients to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Road Rescue 1122 All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Moscow Calls EU Accusing Other States of Violating ..

Moscow Calls EU Accusing Other States of Violating Freedom of Speech Hypocrisy E ..

4 minutes ago
 KU postgraduate entry test on Aug 06

KU postgraduate entry test on Aug 06

4 minutes ago
 Child Protection Bureau takes legal custody of Riz ..

Child Protection Bureau takes legal custody of Rizwana

4 minutes ago
 All coalition parties to adopt common stance on al ..

All coalition parties to adopt common stance on all issues: Gill

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic ..

Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: Prime Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 Pentagon Chief Says Senate's Hold on Pentagon Prom ..

Pentagon Chief Says Senate's Hold on Pentagon Promotions Undermines Military

54 seconds ago
More than 12 houses damaged in landslide near Muza ..

More than 12 houses damaged in landslide near Muzaffarabad: Spokesperson PRCS

55 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to police martyrs

59 seconds ago
 Dollar Exchange Rate Above 96 Rubles for First Tim ..

Dollar Exchange Rate Above 96 Rubles for First Time Since March 2022

1 minute ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chair ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chairs LDA's governing body meeting ..

39 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of police heroes to always be remembere ..

Sacrifices of police heroes to always be remembered: CCPO

39 minutes ago
 PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES YOUM-E-ISTEH ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES YOUM-E-ISTEHSAAL AT PAKISTAN CONSULATE DUB ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan