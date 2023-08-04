Minister Azra Pechuho inaugurates 1122 mobile ambulance service in Nawabshah

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and CEO Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services Brig (rtd) Tarique Quadir Lakhiar on Friday inaugurated the Rescue 1122 mobile ambulance service at HM Khoja Auditorium

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and CEO Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services Brig (rtd) Tarique Quadir Lakhiar on Friday inaugurated the Rescue 1122 mobile ambulance service at HM Khoja Auditorium.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said that Rescue 1122 has played an important role in saving precious human lives in road accidents and in any emergency in the province.

Azra Pechuho said that Rescue 1122 was serving in different districts of the province whose working circumference was being extended to other small and big towns and it was now inaugurated in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Minister said that PPP was striving to provide better health facilities to every citizen and ensure the protection of lives and properties.

Addressing the occasion, CEO Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services Brig (rtd) Tarique Quadir Lakhiar said that highly trained staff has been inducted in Rescue 1122 Mobile Service by Sindh Government while the latest medical machinery of all types is available to coup up any emergency. He said that every resident of the province is responsible to own the service and shall cooperate with the staff in any accident and emergency situation.

Later the staff of Rescue 1122 Mobile Service practically performed the provision of medical aid and shifted the patients to a nearby hospital.