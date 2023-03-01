Minister Baloch for development of science laboratories in educational institutions of Balochistan

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hasan Baloch Tuesday directed the authorities to take steps for the development of science laboratories in the educational institution of Balochistan province.

According to the press release issued here, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has been directed by the minister to arrange funds for the upgradation of laboratories according to the modern scientific standards in different Government Degree Colleges across the Balochistan province.

In the first phase, the laboratories of the Government Girls Degree Colleges of Mastung, Khuzdar, Sibi, Kech, Sariab Road Quetta, Panjgur, Nushki, Musakhail and Sohbatpur will be upgraded.

In the light of these instructions, Pakistan Science Foundation has initiated work and MoST formally requested for the funds for strengthening the scientific laboratories in the above mentioned colleges.

Earlier the Federal Minister have issued the grant of Rs 01 million each to the Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Girls High School Quetta and Nawab Akbar Bugti Boys high school School Quetta, under the STEM project of Pakistan Science Foundation.

STEM laboratories in these two schools also been inaugurated.

Besides this, Govt Boys High School Hazara Town, Govt Boys High School Sariab Road Kechi beg, Govt Model High School Nushki, Govt High School Kuchlak and Yazdan Khan Govt High School Quetta were also provided financial support while the equipment is being purchased for the upgradation of science laboratories in these institutions.

Agha Hassan Baloch since taking charge of his office, has taken number of initiatives for the development of science education at school and college level in the province which are a milestone towards the revival of science education in Balochistan province.

Speaking about these initiatives federal minister said that science education is the main source of socio-economic development of any nation, but in Pakistan in general and in Balochistan in particular required attention which has earlier not been given to increase the facilities for education.

He also expressed his commitment to continue efforts for the development of the province and provision of quality education for the people of the area. .

