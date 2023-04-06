Close
Minister Banned Trans Peshawar's Direct Contact With Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Minister banned Trans Peshawar's direct contact with media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Transport Minister Shahid Khattak in a letter to the CEO of Trans Peshawar directed him to ban direct contact with the media.

A letter was written by the Minister Shahid Khattak in this connection in which he imposed a ban on direct contact with the media.

Trans Peshawar will not directly correspond with the media without the permission of the Transport Minister, the letter said.

Trans Peshawar will not issue any press release without permission, the letter said.

The Minister also directed the CEO to keep updating him about all new projects inaugurated in BRT so far.

