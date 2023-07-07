Minister Bilal Afzal visits Sargodha, reviews flood fighting plan

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Environment, Planning and Forests Punjab Bilal Afzal has directed the heads of provincial and district departments to utilise all resources to deal with possible floods, especially to continuously monitor the water situation in rivers and canals during the monsoon season.

He conducted a surprise visit to Sargodha, held a meeting at the Commissioner's office on Friday, and reviewed preparations to deal with possible floods. The commissioner and officers from other departments briefed him on the divisional and district flood fighting plans.

Bilal Afzal said that in case of floods, adequate arrangements should be made for food, medical treatment and accommodation of victims. He directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the water situation in rivers and asked the relevant departments to keep the machinery functional to coup with the possible flood-like situation in all respects.

The provincial minister also emphasised that in view of the likely urban flooding, desilting of drains should be ensured timely.

He directed the commissioner and all deputy commissioners of four districts to fully support Rescue-1122 and the PDMA in order to deal with any emergency situation arising from rains or floods.

Bilal Afzal said that Sargodha division was likely to be affected in the coming rains, so the staff and machinery of all departments should be kept functional. He said that the caretaker government had made foolproof arrangements to deal with possible floods within available resources and the cabinet members were also visiting the vulnerable districts.

Later, the caretaker minister also inspected a mock exercise at Langarwala bridge on river Jhelum near Sahiwal. Rescue-1122 presented a demonstration of rescuing people caught in the floods. He also inspected the flood relief camp set up at Langarwala. Stalls of other departments including Health, Livestock, Revenue, Irrigation and PDMA were also set up in the flood relief camp.