Minister Bilal inaugurates online system at FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Bilal Yasin visited the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) complex and inaugurated the online system.

He said that the FDA has crossed another milestone in fast service delivery under modern reforms and now ownership clearance certificates will be issued to the property owners online on the spot in real time.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry briefed the minister about modern reforms and departmental performance introduced to provide fast relief to citizens including digitization of FDA records.

Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin appreciated the process of bringing innovation in FDA services and said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government believes in providing departmental and administrative facilities to the people speedily.

In this regard, the services of all departments/institutions are being aligned with modern requirements, he said, adding that the present government has overcome many challenges with continuous hard work and struggle and every coming day will move towards development and the people will get benefit from the development projects.

The minister said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a solid strategy will be devised soon to make the services of development authorities more organized, comprehensive and fast-paced. In next few months, quality development will start in a marvelous way in which the road sector, expansion and development of water supply and sewage, city beautification, metro bus service and other projects would be brought under execution speedily.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that for the convenience and ease of property owners, the system of real-time issuance of ownership clearance certificate is the hallmark of FDA under which all the verification of records will be made online and the applicant will be issued an on-spot ownership clearance certificate within the time of paying the fee. Now the applicants will not have to go to the office for this purpose.

He thanked Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin for inaugurating and encouraging this modern system.

Later, talking to media persons, Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Bilal Yasin said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will soon announce a big development package for Faisalabad and more development funds will be provided to it than Lahore. This step will address the injustices of previous Buzdar government and remove development deprivations of Faisalabad, he added.

He said that some departmental and administrative shortcomings are being removed which will make the government departments more dynamic and active in serving the public.

The minister said that Pak armed forces achieved a brilliant victory by giving a befitting reply to India’s recent aggression with a bold and successful military strategy which has given Pakistan a high position in the world.

Under current political leadership, Pakistan is moving towards its development goal. The economy is strengthening and the homeland will regain its lost position, he added.