Minister Bilal orders MDA to expedite action against illegal colonies' owners

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Bilal Yaseen has ordered the Multan Development Authority to expedite action against illegal colonies owners.

He directed the MDA authorities while chairing a meeting in the MDA Committee Room here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Housing South Punjab, DG MDA Rana Saleem, MD WASA Khalid Reza, DG PHA Rauf Khan, and officers from relevant departments.

During the meeting, the progress of ongoing development projects in Multan was reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, he stated that providing the public with quality and modern residential facilities is the top priority of the Punjab government, adding that to enhance the city's beauty, modern designs and planning should be based on the latest concepts.

The minister stated that WASA should ensure the collection of dues along with providing facilities to the public while he instructed the PHA to take further measures to enhance the beauty of the city's interior areas.

WASA officials must ensure timely completion of ongoing drainage and water supply projects, Bilal said and added that zero-tolerance policy should be implemented for improving the sewage system and eliminating encroachments.

A comprehensive plan should be made for improving cleanliness and the city's beauty, the minister said.

The process of digitizing MDA records and providing online services to the public is ongoing, he added.

Briefing the meeting, DG MDA, Rana Saleem informed that GIS-based mapping has been carried out to identify both approved and unauthorized constructions on MDA-controlled roads. To improve traffic flow on city roads, the installation of modern traffic signals and signboards has been directed, he concluded.