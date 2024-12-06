Minister Bilal Yasin, MNA discuss development project in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar met with Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin to discuss the current national political situation and ongoing development projects across Punjab.

DG Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, Saif Anwar Jappa, was also present.

Malik Afzal Khokhar praised the "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" program initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, appreciating the government's efforts to ensure 100% merit-based loan disbursement. Bilal Yasin credited Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's visionary projects, stating that they will bring relief to the public.

Bilal Yasin emphasized that the previous year's national situation has significantly improved, and the public can see a clear difference. He criticized the repeated attacks on Islamabad by extremist elements, reflecting their lack of political foresight.

Malik Afzal Khokhar assured that the Pakistan Muslim League-N will respond to criticism through performance and public relief, adding that extremist elements have taken over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.