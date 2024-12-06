Open Menu

Minister Bilal Yasin, MNA Discuss Development Project In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Minister Bilal Yasin, MNA discuss development project in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar met with Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin to discuss the current national political situation and ongoing development projects across Punjab.

DG Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, Saif Anwar Jappa, was also present.

Malik Afzal Khokhar praised the "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" program initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, appreciating the government's efforts to ensure 100% merit-based loan disbursement. Bilal Yasin credited Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's visionary projects, stating that they will bring relief to the public.

Bilal Yasin emphasized that the previous year's national situation has significantly improved, and the public can see a clear difference. He criticized the repeated attacks on Islamabad by extremist elements, reflecting their lack of political foresight.

Malik Afzal Khokhar assured that the Pakistan Muslim League-N will respond to criticism through performance and public relief, adding that extremist elements have taken over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Loan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Muslim Government Housing

Recent Stories

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorro ..

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow  

56 minutes ago
 Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia C ..

Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final

1 hour ago
 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharasht ..

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony

1 hour ago
 IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

1 hour ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

10 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

19 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

19 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

19 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan