Minister blasts PTI govt in KP, Punjab for not providing security to Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s provincial governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab for not providing security to Arshad Sharif.

He said while talking to a private television channel that Imran Khan's party, governing in KP and Punjab for the last many years, could have arranged security for Arshad Sharif, who was receiving threats from unknowns before leaving Pakistan.

Imran Khan didn't take a wise decision regarding the life threats to Arshad Sharif, the minister observed.

Had Imran Khan shared information timely about the threats to Arshad Sharif, the incumbent government would have ensured security for the well-known journalist, Sanaullah said.

"Imran's party is playing politics over Arshad Sharif's murder in Kenya, he regretted.

Voicing serious concerns over the dubious role of PTI in KP and Punjab, he said, it was useless to cry over spilt milk.

Commenting on the long march planned by Imran Khan, he said, PTI had failed to bring a large number of people to Islamabad. Imran's party could not even gather as many as a thousand people in the Federal capital, Sanaullah added.

The minister warned that government would take action if anyone was found involved in disturbing the peace of the diplomatic areas. PTI should lodge a protest demonstration but not in the center of Islamabad, he said, adding, "We will take all possible measures to stop PTI from blocking roads of the federal capital."