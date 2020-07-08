Minister briefed about SOPs for opening of wedding halls

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wedding Halls Association Wednesday called on Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan and briefed him about Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for opening of wedding halls.

The delegation informed that under the proposed SOPs the staff of wedding halls would use masks and hand gloves and their temperatures would be monitored on daily basis.

Similarly, the cloth of tables and seat covers would be changed on regular basis and hand sanitizers would be installed on entry and exist doors of the halls, they told.

They further informed that 50 percent less guests would be allowed to attend function then the actual capacity of guests. The crockery would be sanitized for every function.

The minister welcomed the suggestions of the delegation and said the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan were committed to resolve the problems corona affected industries.

He said the suggestions of the delegation would be presented to the chief minister and after deliberations, the decision would be made regarding opening of wedding halls.