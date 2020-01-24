Minister briefed on CPD, Induction Programme of PITE

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan chaired a meeting in the Provincial Institute for Teacher Education (PITE) on Friday to discuss learning levels in the institutes for producing better teachers.

The Minister was briefed by Director PITE Hakim Ullah about training programs being carried out across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and Induction Programs.

The meeting was informed that CPD program is an effective medium to acquire student assessment results and weaknesses. The CPD has positively impacted the scores in subjects of English, Mathematics, Science and urdu. The program seeks to improve teacher content knowledge and teaching practice.

The Induction Programme helped new teachers to enhance their content knowledge and pedagogical skills in all core subjects.

For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, digital tablets were distributed amongst the 13,274 newly inducted teachers, pre-installed with a tailor-made application for delivering teacher training to Primary, elementary and secondary level school teachers. The tablets have been equipped with training videos, descriptive materials, modules, content, and self-assessment activities through a specially designed learning management system (LMS).

Later the minister visited different sections of PITE and inspected educational facility followed by a detailed presentation on training programs, achievements, future-plans, resources and challenges.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of PITE for the professional development of the teachers and education managers.