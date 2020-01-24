UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Briefed On CPD, Induction Programme Of PITE

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:05 PM

Minister briefed on CPD, Induction Programme of PITE

Minister Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan chaired a meeting in the Provincial Institute for Teacher Education (PITE) on Friday to discuss learning levels in the institutes for producing better teachers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan chaired a meeting in the Provincial Institute for Teacher Education (PITE) on Friday to discuss learning levels in the institutes for producing better teachers.

The Minister was briefed by Director PITE Hakim Ullah about training programs being carried out across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and Induction Programs.

The meeting was informed that CPD program is an effective medium to acquire student assessment results and weaknesses. The CPD has positively impacted the scores in subjects of English, Mathematics, Science and urdu. The program seeks to improve teacher content knowledge and teaching practice.

The Induction Programme helped new teachers to enhance their content knowledge and pedagogical skills in all core subjects.

For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, digital tablets were distributed amongst the 13,274 newly inducted teachers, pre-installed with a tailor-made application for delivering teacher training to Primary, elementary and secondary level school teachers. The tablets have been equipped with training videos, descriptive materials, modules, content, and self-assessment activities through a specially designed learning management system (LMS).

Later the minister visited different sections of PITE and inspected educational facility followed by a detailed presentation on training programs, achievements, future-plans, resources and challenges.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of PITE for the professional development of the teachers and education managers.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Student All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.