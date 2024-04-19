Open Menu

Minister Briefed On Hydroponic System For Agriculture Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Minister briefed on hydroponic system for agriculture development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Provincial Agriculture Minister, Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkawal was briefed in detail on the modern project of the hydroponic system for the development of the agriculture sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the briefing, MPA Khurshid Khattak, DG Water and Soil Conservation Muhammad Yasin Wazir, Director Hydroponic Professor Dr Nazifullah, and relevant officers were present.

Dr Nazirfullah while briefing the participants said hydroponic was a system compatible with modern agriculture technology for the arid areas of southern districts. This new method, he said, could bring a revolution in our agriculture system.

The system, he added, could also lure our young generation towards the agriculture sector and help in increasing our agricultural products.

The provincial minister while taking keen interest in the briefing said the provincial government was making efforts to utilize new methods and machinery for the promotion of the agriculture sector. He lauded the efforts of Dr Nazifullah for the development of agriculture in the province and assured that after consideration, tangible efforts would be made to materialize this important project on an urgent basis.

APP/vak

