Minister Briefed On Preparations For The Upcoming Overseas Convention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, presided over a meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where preparations for Pakistan's first Overseas Pakistani Convention were reviewed.

During the meeting, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain was briefed on the preparations for the overseas convention.

He stated that overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of the country's economy, and protecting their rights and addressing their issues is essential for national development.

The significant increase in remittances in recent months is evidence that overseas Pakistanis have faith in Pakistan's future, said a press release.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain further noted that the government not only appreciates the financial support of overseas Pakistanis but also views them as key partners in national development.

This convention will prove to be an important milestone in highlighting the issues, roles, and contributions of Pakistanis living abroad.

The convention will not only pave the way for resolving issues but will also lay the foundation for including the overseas

community in national policy-making.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aoun Chaudhry, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, officials from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, OPF, Islamabad administration, and representatives from other institutions.

