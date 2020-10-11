Minister briefed on prices and availability of essential commodities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal was informed at a briefing that a crackdown on profiteers was under way in the province and, during the current month, 47 persons were arrested, and 42 cases were registered, besides imposition of Rs 6 million fine on law violators.

A meeting held at Punjab chief secretary's office reviewed prices and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar, performance of price control magistrates, and strategy to contain prices of eatables.

The meeting decided to take unconventional and innovative measures to overcome the issue of price-hike.

Speaking at the meeting, the provincial minister said that providing relief to common man was priority of the government and no compromise would be made on the important issue. He said that the administrative officers would have to ensure implementation of the fixed rates. He said that prices of vegetables and other commodities including tomatoes and onions should be closely monitored and the Agriculture Department must play an active role in ensuring the availability of these items.

The chief secretary said that as per the directions of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab, steps would be taken under a comprehensive strategy to tackle the problem of artificial price-hike, adding that no laxity on part of government officials would be tolerated in this regard. He ordered the officers to step up crackdown on profiteers, hoarders, and those creating artificial dearness across the province.

The CS said that in order to ensure availability of flour at fixed prices, the process of supply of subsidized government wheat to the flour mills, its grinding, and supply in the market be fully monitored and action be taken against the mills which did not use whole wheat provided to them under the government quota. He also issued instructions regarding the display of rate lists at shops and utilizing services of Tiger Force for price control measures.

The CS, administrative secretaries of relevant departments including food, Agriculture and Industries, CEO Urban Unit, and Commissioner Lahore Division attended the meeting whereas all the divisional commissioners participated through video link.