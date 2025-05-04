Open Menu

Minister Briefs President On Irrigation Schemes In Sindh

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Minister briefs President on irrigation schemes in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Minister for Irrigation Sindh Jam Khan Shoro called on President Asif Ali Zardari here on Saturday and briefed him on the ongoing schemes of irrigation in Sindh province.

The President stressed the need for effective use of water to meet the irrigation needs of Sindh.

He stressed for more steps to further improve the irrigation network in Sindh.

He said it was imperative to make best water reservoir arrangements for supply of water for all sectors including agriculture in the province.

He instructed that timely and effective steps should be taken for the development of irrigation and agriculture sectors of Sindh.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

4 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

4 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

4 hours ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

5 hours ago
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

8 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

8 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

8 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

8 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan