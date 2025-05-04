Minister Briefs President On Irrigation Schemes In Sindh
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Minister for Irrigation Sindh Jam Khan Shoro called on President Asif Ali Zardari here on Saturday and briefed him on the ongoing schemes of irrigation in Sindh province.
The President stressed the need for effective use of water to meet the irrigation needs of Sindh.
He stressed for more steps to further improve the irrigation network in Sindh.
He said it was imperative to make best water reservoir arrangements for supply of water for all sectors including agriculture in the province.
He instructed that timely and effective steps should be taken for the development of irrigation and agriculture sectors of Sindh.
