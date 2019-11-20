UrduPoint.com
Minister, British DHC Discuss Investment, Other Sectors

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:37 PM

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) & Trade Director for Pakistan Mike Nithavrianakis disussed the matters relating to health, education, information technology and investment opportunities in other sectors across Punjab here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) & Trade Director for Pakistan Mike Nithavrianakis disussed the matters relating to health, education, information technology and investment opportunities in other sectors across Punjab here on Wednesday.

On this occasion British DHC said that improvement in Pakistan's ranking with regard to providing ease for doing business was welcoming and 'We want to enhance present trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Britain.' He added that many British companies were keen to invest in Pakistan due to improvement in security situation and conducive environment for doing business here.

He was of the view that Britain and Pakistan by enhancing interaction between different organizations could also strengthen economic relations.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that there were ample opportunities for making investment in different sectors of Punjab. "Britain was among major trade partner of Pakistan and we duly appreciate and commend the cooperation of Britain for ensuring progress of different sectors in Pakistan. British investors can invest in Pakistan with an open heart and we will provide them all possible facilities," he assured.

Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) CEO gave a detailed briefing regarding possibilities and opportunities for investment in Punjab.

