UrduPoint.com

Minister Brushes Aside Allegations Against DG ASF For Misusing Powers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Minister brushes aside allegations against DG ASF for misusing powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafiq brushed aside reported allegations levelled by the Health Minister in a statement on the floor of the National Assembly against the Director General of Airport Security Force (DG ASF) for misusing his powers.

In a clarification here, the minister said the statement given by the Federal Minister for Health on April 18th in the National Assembly gave the impression that the current DG ASF was misusing the official protocol.

"I have personally probed the incident which shows that the current DG ASF did not misuse his powers," Khawaja Saad said.

He added that the Minister for Health had later expressed it in his rebuttal. "It is commendable that the present DG ASF belongs to the Army and is a very honest and hardworking officer.

The ASF under his command was performing its responsibilities as an organized and professional organization to ensure the security of the airports across the country," he ended.

Related Topics

National Assembly Army April Airport

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

18 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser S ..

Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser Sultan bin Quran Mosque

33 minutes ago
 Parliament supreme institution of country: Ministe ..

Parliament supreme institution of country: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad ..

28 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

48 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

48 minutes ago
 Crackdown against public transport vehicles chargi ..

Crackdown against public transport vehicles charging extra fares

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.