Minister brushes aside allegations against DG ASF for misusing powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafiq brushed aside reported allegations levelled by the Health Minister in a statement on the floor of the National Assembly against the Director General of Airport Security Force (DG ASF) for misusing his powers.

In a clarification here, the minister said the statement given by the Federal Minister for Health on April 18th in the National Assembly gave the impression that the current DG ASF was misusing the official protocol.

"I have personally probed the incident which shows that the current DG ASF did not misuse his powers," Khawaja Saad said.

He added that the Minister for Health had later expressed it in his rebuttal. "It is commendable that the present DG ASF belongs to the Army and is a very honest and hardworking officer.

The ASF under his command was performing its responsibilities as an organized and professional organization to ensure the security of the airports across the country," he ended.