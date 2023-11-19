Minister Bugti offers condolences to Maulana Tariq Jameel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti paid a visit to Maulana Tariq Jameel's residence to offer condolences for the passing of his son, Asim Jameel.

The Interior Minister prayed for forgiveness, recited Fatiha in memory of the departed soul, and implored the Almighty to raise the status of the deceased in Jannah, according to a press release.

The interior minister expressed sympathy, recognizing the significant loss for the entire family due to the untimely passing of the son.

He sincerely prayed for Allah to bestow strength and resilience upon the grieving family in coping with this deep shock.