Minister calls for 100% transparency in development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the need for 100 percent transparency in all development projects, particularly in government hospitals.

He chaired a meeting at the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education on Friday, directing officers to personally oversee hospital revamping projects. He highlighted the priority status of various development projects, including the Mother and Child Block Gangaram, Services Hospital Lahore, Mayo Hospital Lahore, DHQ Sahiwal, DHQ Gujranwala, Cardiology Hospital DG Khan, Institute of Urology and Transplantation Rawalpindi, Nishtar 2 Multan, Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi and Institute of Cardiology Multan.

Additionally, he mentioned the imminent procurement of biomedical equipment for these projects. Stressing timely completion, he instructed officials to expedite all health department initiatives.

Rafique further scrutinized ongoing schemes and revamping plans, convening a meeting specifically on the Faisalabad government teaching hospitals' renovation. The session involved participation from Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University, Prof. Dr. Zafar Chaudhry, along with other relevant officials via video conference.