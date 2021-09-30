UrduPoint.com

Minister Calls For Advance Measures To Save People From Expected Urban Flooding

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Minister calls for advance measures to save people from expected urban flooding

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Focal Person for rain emergency and provincial Irrigation Minister, Jam Khan Shoro has directed the local administration to take all required measures before rains so that people could be saved from adverse effects of the expected urban flooding.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the civil administration and the Police here at Shahbaz Hall on Thursday.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Saghir Ahmed Qureshi, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai, HMC Administrator Altaf Hussain Sario, ADC-I Lal Dino Mangi and other officers were present in the meeting.

Provincial minister also directed that arrangements should be adopted to ensure operationalization of all pumping stations and generators be provided at the stations for dewatering of accumulated rain water from residential areas.

Shoro said all taluka officers should ensure their presence in the field and personally monitor rain situation in city and rural parts of the district.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated and action would be taken on any violation.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Altaf Hussain Water All From Rains

Recent Stories

realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fra ..

Realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fraternity

12 minutes ago
 LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

26 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will t ..

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will take part in 16-day training ca ..

33 minutes ago
 WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to wor ..

WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to world in 19 languages

37 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upc ..

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upcoming song

40 minutes ago
 AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.