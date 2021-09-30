Minister calls for advance measures to save people from expected urban flooding

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Focal Person for rain emergency and provincial Irrigation Minister, Jam Khan Shoro has directed the local administration to take all required measures before rains so that people could be saved from adverse effects of the expected urban flooding.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the civil administration and the Police here at Shahbaz Hall on Thursday.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Saghir Ahmed Qureshi, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai, HMC Administrator Altaf Hussain Sario, ADC-I Lal Dino Mangi and other officers were present in the meeting.

Provincial minister also directed that arrangements should be adopted to ensure operationalization of all pumping stations and generators be provided at the stations for dewatering of accumulated rain water from residential areas.

Shoro said all taluka officers should ensure their presence in the field and personally monitor rain situation in city and rural parts of the district.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated and action would be taken on any violation.