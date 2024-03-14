Minister Calls For Collective Efforts To Address Climate Change Challenges
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Climate Change, Forests and Wildlife Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that climate change emerged a global challenge and, in this regard, strengthening the environment department and improving the system are among the top priorities of the incumbent government
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Climate Change, Forests and Wildlife Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that climate change emerged a global challenge and, in this regard, strengthening the environment department and improving the system are among the top priorities of the incumbent government.
He was addressing the introductory meeting of the Environment Department at his office, Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday.
On this occasion, Provincial Environment Secretary Syed Nazar Hussain Shah and sectional heads of the department gave detailed briefings to the provincial minister regarding the performance.
At the meeting, details were also given to the provincial minister about the ongoing and new annual development program and Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) schemes of the department.
There was also a discussion on the development projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's settled and merged districts.
The Forest Minister was also apprised of the progress on other important issues of the department including Fisheries, New Forests, Watershed, Guzara Forest, KP Forest Policy 1999, KP Forest Ordinance 2002 and KP Forest Carbon Trading.
Fazal Hakeem underlined the need that they all have to work together as a team to meet the challenges of climate change and achieve the set goals in this regard. The system, he said, has to be improved by making it easier for the people.
He acknowledged the fact that forests envisaged paramount importance in the stability of the economy, hence it is imperative to control environmental hazards. To fulfill the public mandate, it is essential to provide maximum relief to the public in all sectors, he concluded.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
RWMC set up cleanliness awareness camp near HFH
Exhibition "Sohna Punjab" held
Finger fracture rules Capuozzo out of Italy's showdown with Wales
KATI anticipates economic stabilization measures by elected government
Tokyo stocks open lower after US falls
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.15 billion
Provocative performance artist Abramovic returns to Amsterdam
Eurozone stock markets hit fresh records on rate cut hopes
Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in Galiyat
No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik
Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif
State-run BoAJK achieves remarkable financial success in AJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RWMC set up cleanliness awareness camp near HFH35 seconds ago
-
Exhibition "Sohna Punjab" held38 seconds ago
-
KATI anticipates economic stabilization measures by elected government41 seconds ago
-
Health Minister hosts E-Kacheri to address public concerns1 hour ago
-
DC Narowal visits markets1 hour ago
-
Commendation certificates distributes among Rescue 1122 staff1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam chairs meeting on health card relaunch1 hour ago
-
Bizenjo of PPP, Dostain of PML-N and Ghibzai of JUI won senate seats1 hour ago
-
1100 motorcycle rickshaws registered in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Agri. Secretary opens spring plantation, wants regular follow up1 hour ago
-
Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in Galiyat57 minutes ago
-
Body of hotel servant recovered from drain1 hour ago