Minister calls for collective efforts to address climate change challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Climate Change, Forests and Wildlife Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that climate change emerged a global challenge and, in this regard, strengthening the environment department and improving the system are among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He was addressing the introductory meeting of the Environment Department at his office, Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Provincial Environment Secretary Syed Nazar Hussain Shah and sectional heads of the department gave detailed briefings to the provincial minister regarding the performance.

At the meeting, details were also given to the provincial minister about the ongoing and new annual development program and Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) schemes of the department.

There was also a discussion on the development projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's settled and merged districts.

The Forest Minister was also apprised of the progress on other important issues of the department including Fisheries, New Forests, Watershed, Guzara Forest, KP Forest Policy 1999, KP Forest Ordinance 2002 and KP Forest Carbon Trading.

Fazal Hakeem underlined the need that they all have to work together as a team to meet the challenges of climate change and achieve the set goals in this regard. The system, he said, has to be improved by making it easier for the people.

He acknowledged the fact that forests envisaged paramount importance in the stability of the economy, hence it is imperative to control environmental hazards. To fulfill the public mandate, it is essential to provide maximum relief to the public in all sectors, he concluded.

APP/vak