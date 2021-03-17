UrduPoint.com
Minister Calls For Creating More Employment Opportunities For People

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza has said that Pakistan is a welfare state and we have to create more employment opportunities for the people.

She expressed these views while attending the 5th Grand Mall of Smiles under "Cure Pakistan Welfare", said in a statement here on Wednesday.

She said that this event is unique in its kind because the orphans participating in it were provided essential items free of cost keeping in view their needs.

She said that those who are increasingly participating in such charitable activities are causing admiration and spreading smiles on the faces of orphans and helpless children.

She said that we ensure that the children raised in orphanages get better education and training for the betterment of the society.

She appreciated the efforts of Cure Pakistan Welfare and distributed gifts among the orphans.

Hundreds of children from the city's orphanages participated in the program.

