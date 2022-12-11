UrduPoint.com

Minister Calls For Protection Of Human Rights, Awareness About Laws

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Minister calls for protection of human rights, awareness about laws

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro Saturday emphasized upon the need of protecting human rights and creating awareness among all the stakeholders about the laws which guarantee those rights.

In a statement issued here, Shoro said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) since its founding had been struggling for rights of the people including labourers, peasants, workers, students and people working in different walks of life.

He added that the party had always supported and legislated as well in the interest of women and minority rights.

The minister said former Prime Minister and PPP's founding Chairman Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto established constitutional and legal institutions for upholding human rights in the country.

Shoro added that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a pioneer of human rights in the country and she always raised her voice for the rights of Kashmiri people.

While emphasizing on the International community for implementation of the international covenants concerning human rights, he drew the community's attention towards blatant and brutal violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

Shoro said the PPP's would continue its struggle for the protection of human rights and respect for every citizen on the basis of equality.

