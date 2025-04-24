Minister Calls For Reforms In Railway Land Leasing, Proposes Land-sharing Model
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday emphasized the need to reform the traditional leasing practices of railway land, expressing his intent to adopt a more effective land-sharing model.
The land grabbers would not be allowed to occupy even an inch of Pakistan Railways’ property, he said here during a visit to the Divisional Superintendent (DS) Office. He was given a detailed briefing on various matters concerning Pakistan Railways.
During the visit, the minister reviewed the status of railway land, including issues related to illegal occupation and efforts for its recovery.
The minister also mentioned that the federal government was following the model implemented by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to ensure transparency and efficiency.
During his visit, he conducted a thorough inspection of cleanliness and food safety standards at the Peshawar Railway Station and commended the efforts made to maintain hygiene and provide quality food.
He stressed that providing passengers with clean drinking water and healthy food remains a top priority for the ministry.
Abbasi further highlighted the importance of ensuring the punctuality of trains, stating that it would be treated as a key objective.
He assured that strict compliance with rules and regulations would be maintained to modernize Pakistan Railways and make it the preferred mode of travel for the public.
He also received a comprehensive briefing on the general operations and performance of trains under the Peshawar division.
