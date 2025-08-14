Minister calls for upholding dignity of national flag

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for education Rana Sikandar Hayat called on teachers, students and parents to uphold the respect and sanctity of the Pakistani flag, highlighting its significance as a symbol of the nation’s identity.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Independence Day, the minister said that the Pakistani flag is not merely a piece of cloth or paper, but a representation of Pakistan’s legacy and pride on the global stage. He urged everyone to ensure that the green and white flag, featuring the crescent and star, is never allowed to fall to the ground or be disrespected.

“It is the duty of every citizen to protect the flag’s dignity and keep it flying high,” he added.

Rana Sikandar also highlighted the important role of teachers and parents in instilling a sense of honour and reverence for the national flag among children. “The green crescent and star embody the essence of our history and heritage and it is imperative that we safeguard it,” he said.

Concluding his message, the minister stressed that “living nations protect their history", underscoring the collective responsibility to cherish Pakistan’s symbols of freedom and unity.