Minister Calls For Urgent Stakeholders' Meeting On Mines And Minerals Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister and PML-N KP President Amir Muqam on Saturday called for an urgent meeting of all stakeholders to develop a clear and people-friendly strategy regarding the Mines and Minerals Act.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that an urgent meeting of all stakeholders to develop a clear and people-friendly strategy regarding the Mines and Minerals Act.

He said that this bill is tabled by the PTI-led KP government. If there are any objections to it, they should be addressed by the provincial assembly and its members.

The minister emphasized that all political parties, including JUI-F, PTI, and PML-N, have the right to express their concerns.

Referring to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s strong objections, he said that political parties should avoid point-scoring and instead focus on safeguarding provincial rights.

“Our aim is to ensure that the people of KP benefit from their natural resources, but we must also attract investors who can help develop these assets,” he said.

