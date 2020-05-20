Minister calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Provincial Transport Minister Jehnanzeb Khichi on Wednesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to review different matters pertaining to transporters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Transport Minister Jehnanzeb Khichi on Wednesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to review different matters pertaining to transporters.

The chief minister said the decision of allowing the transport had been made in the public interest as people visited their ancestral areas on Eid and permission of intercity and inter-district transport had been granted to ease the movement of the common man, he said.

The transporters were responsible for following the SOPs because passengers' safety was supreme. He added that transporters issues would be amicably resolved because the governmentwanted to run the transport while ensuring the safety of passengers from coronavirus.

The minister briefed the CM about transporters issues.