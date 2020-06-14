Minister calls on CM, presents donation cheque for corona control fund

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Higher education Minister Yasir Humayun called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday at th CM Office and presented him a cheque on behalf of Queen Mary College Lahore worth Rs 789,000 for the CM Fund for Corona Control.

The cheque was donated by the teachers and staff of Queen Mary College.

Usman Buzdar thanked the teachers and staff of the college. He remarked that he was trustee of the amount being donated to the CM Fund and added that the amount would be justly disbursed among the deserving persons. He said that Pakistani people had always generously helped their affected brothers and sisters in times of trials and tribulations. He commended that Pakistani nation had audaciously combated every challenge.

The CM said that economic and social changes were taking place owing to corona pandemic and urged masses to modify their lifestyles collectively according to the changing environment. The CM emphasised that in order to safeguard the lives of people, it was need of the hour to implement government instructions.

He said that implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be strictly ensured in Punjab and strict legal action would be taken against the violators. He stressed that masses would have to implement safety measures, issued by the government in totality to impede the spread of corona pandemic.

The CM warned that masses failing to abide by the SOPs would not only endanger their own lives but also of their dear-ones. He asserted that the government would not tolerate violation of SOPs in bazaars and markets, and restriction of wearing masks would also be enforced. Usman Buzdar reiterated that implementation of the SOPs was highly essential in order to curtail the spread of corona pandemic. CM appealed to the masses to adhere to the government instructions in entirety. The CM underscored that safety and protection of the masses lied in implementing the policy of maintaining social distancing.