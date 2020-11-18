Minister calls on governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood here on Wednesday called on Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail and discussed the matters related to promotion of higher education and steps taken by federal government to contain corona-virus.

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ali Gohar Mahar was also present in the meeting.

The education played a vital role in development of any nation, the governor said, adding that steps taken by federal government for promotion higher education were appreciable.

He said it was very important to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 in the educational institutions.

The federal minister informed the meeting that education sector had suffered a lot due to outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

He said that the implementation of SOPs was strictly being ensured in the educational intuitions.

Speaking on the occasion, lawmaker Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar told that better facilities were being provided to the people due to the polices of federal government.

He said GB election results clearly showed the better performance and people confidence in the leadership of PTI government.