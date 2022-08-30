Minister Calls On Thai Counterpart At Defense & Security Exhibition 2022
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 07:45 PM
Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Tuesday called on the Deputy Defence Minister kingdom of Thailand General Chaichan Changmongkol on side-line of Defense and Security 2022 Exhibition
The Defence exhibition was being held from August 29 to September 1 in Thailand, according to news release.