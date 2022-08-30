Minister calls on Thai counterpart at Defense & Security Exhibition 2022

Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Tuesday called on the Deputy Defence Minister kingdom of Thailand General Chaichan Changmongkol on side-line of Defense and Security 2022 Exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Tuesday called on the Deputy Defence Minister kingdom of Thailand General Chaichan Changmongkol on side-line of Defense and Security 2022 Exhibition.

The Defence exhibition was being held from August 29 to September 1 in Thailand, according to news release.