Minister Calls Ulema's Meeting To Help Quake Victims Of Turkiye, Syria

February 13, 2023

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday said the ministry had called a consolidated meeting of renowned Ulema, Mashaykh and religious scholars of all schools of thought to discuss the ways to rehabilitate the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria

The minister said as per Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's direction, all the representative scholars would be consulted about the rehabilitation of the earthquake victims through a video link meeting here.

He said the meeting would seek suggestions for the support and rehabilitation of the earthquake victims of the brotherly countries of Turkiye and Syria.

He said the Turkish nation was facing a very difficult situation due to this natural calamity adding that it had always supported Pakistan in every trying time.

"Our brothers are in dire need of help as they are fighting severe cold weather," he said urging the people to donate generously to Prime Minister's Earthquake Relief Fund for Turkey.

Abdul Shakoor said all the chief ministers, Federal and provincial ministers should play an active role to help the Turkish and Syrian brothers at this crucial hour of trials and tribulations.

He asked all religious leaders to encourage their kith and kins to actively participate in Prime Minister's Earthquake Relief Fund.

