Minister-Cards Ministers Disburses Ehsaas Kafalat Cards Among Beneficiaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 12:39 AM

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtyar disbursed Ehsaas Kafalat Cards among beneficiaries at district Council Hall here on Wednesday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtyar disbursed Ehsaas Kafalat Cards among beneficiaries at district Council Hall here on Wednesday.

Among others Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, MNAs Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, Aurangzeb Khan Kachhi, Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Chaudhary Shafiq Arain, MPAs Ejaz Sultan Bandasha, Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed and DC Vehari Khizar Afzal Chaudhary were in attendance.

Addressing the ceremony the minister said that the government was committed to provide relief to the low income group of the country for which it has undertaken several revolutionary measures are being taken to uplift the weaker sections of the society.

Ehsaas Card beneficiaries have been tripled , he said, adding that the financial assistance has been increased from 12,000 to 14,000 so that the problems of the under privileged class can be reduced.

Bakhtyar said that issuance of Kisan Cards to farmers would increase the productivity of crops adding that countries that have always focused on the poor and backward classes have made progress. Prime Minister Imran Khan extended relief to the people by significantly reducing the prices of petrol, diesel and electricity.

He further said that 60,543 people in Vehari district are being provided Ehsaas Kafalat cards which will reduce the hardships of the poor and enable them to lead a better life. Addressing the gathering, MNA Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ehsas Kafalat cards are being distributed and pledges are being materialized.

