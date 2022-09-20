UrduPoint.com

Minister Castigated Imran's Smear Campaign Against Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for spearheading a 'deliberate' smear campaign against the institutions and demanded of the stakeholders to take notice of it under the relevant laws.

Addressing a news conference, he said an attempt was being made by Imran to create anarchy and unrest in the country through a planned strategy.

Attempts were being made to attack every institution, Imran Khan was trying to create Sri Lanka like crisis in the country.

He said Imran Khan had crossed all limits as he was trying to put pressure on the institutions under a well-thought-out plan.

Imran was presenting his CV to foreign powers for returning to power and quashing the cases registered against him. Imran Khan had no confidence in people and banking on others to get another jab. He warned severe public reaction, if he did not stop using religion for his politics.

Imran must stop his "attacking the basic principles of islam" by interpretations of his choice. Javed said the Punjab government had registered terrorism case against him, for allegedly inciting violence and religious hatred against ousted prime minister Imran Khan. A judicial commission should be constituted to sift the facts in this regard.

