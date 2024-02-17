Minister celebrates 75th anniversary of Gul Rana Nusrat Community Centre at family fair

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, Social Protection, and President Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah took part in a family fair marking the 75th anniversary of Gul Rana Nusrat Community Centre, where he also cut the celebratory cake
During his address, Shah congratulated the centre on its milestone and praised the dedication of its founders, particularly Begum Gul Rana, who established it in 1948. He emphasised the centre's 75 years of continuous service and the unwavering commitment of the women involved despite challenges.
Shah advocated for strengthening community centres and proposed modernising facilities with updated machinery.
He assured full support for the centre's development and recognised the esteemed role of women in society.
Regarding legislative matters, Shah explained the typical sequence of National and Provincial Assembly sessions and addressed funding issues, highlighting the government's commitment to resolving KMC-related concerns.
The fair showcased various cultural and artisanal items crafted by women, including clothing, jewellery, paintings, and culinary delights, with approximately 70 stalls showcasing diverse products.
