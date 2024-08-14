Open Menu

Minister Celebrates Independence Day With Children In Social Welfare Complex

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A vibrant Independence Day celebration was held at the Social Welfare Complex here on Wednesday, which was attended by children, women, and the elderly from various institutions, including Chaman, Aafiyat, and Dar-ul-Aman.

The event was graced by the presence of Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, who was the chief guest, along with Director General Social Welfare, Amna Muneer.

The event commenced with Sohail Shaukat Butt cutting a cake to celebrate Pakistan's 77th birthday along with children, followed by the release of green and white balloons into the sky, accompanied by children with intellectual disabilities. The Pakistani flag was hoisted, and prayers were offered for the safety and unity of the country. The entire audience then joined in singing the national anthem. The atmosphere at the Social Welfare Complex resonated with patriotic slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad."

The young residents of Chaman and Gahwara captivated the audience by singing patriotic songs, which invigorated the spirits of all present.

Participants expressed their love for Pakistan by donning green and white attire.

The Provincial Minister also planted a tree within the complex grounds as part of the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign, reinforcing the message of a greener and healthier Pakistan. In his address, Sohail Shaukat Butt extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the nation. He mentioned that this event was organized under the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He emphasized that under the CM's guidance, the government is committed to ensuring that everyone, including the residents of the Social Welfare Complex, participates fully in the Independence Day celebrations.

The minister further remarked, "Today reminds us of the sacrifices and hard work that won us our freedom. Our collective goal is to steer Pakistan towards progress and ensure the well-being of every citizen. It is our duty to contribute to the development and prosperity of our beloved nation." He concluded his speech with a resounding call to action: "Let us work together to make Pakistan great and prosperous."

