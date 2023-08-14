Minister celebrates Independence Day with medical professionals

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram participated as a special guest in the Independence Day celebrations being organized at University of Child Health Sciences, Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Mayo Hospital and King Edward Medical University, here on Monday.

Dr Javed Akram hoisted the flag and cut celebration cake while male and female students presented 'milli naghmas' and speeches in the best manner.

On the occasion, the minister said that freedom is a great blessing of Allah Almighty and Pakistan was achieved after millions of sacrifices. The living nations use the glorious traditions, sacrifices and golden days of their past as a torch to move forward, he added. August 14 is a historic day for all Pakistanis and the message of happiness and joy should be disseminated, he mentioned.

Vice Chancellors, principals and medical supervisors were also present.