Minister celebrates Sikh Nanak Shahi calendar commencement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and Chairman Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, participated in a special ceremony held at Gurdwara Janamsthan Nankana Sahib to mark the beginning of the Nanak Shahi Calendar of the Sikh religion.

The event was attended by a significant number of Sikh leaders from various countries, including Pakistan, as per a press release issued here on Saturday.

During the ceremony, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, alongside other Sikh leaders, unveiled the new Nanak Shahi calendar and extended congratulations to the Sikh community on the commencement of the 556th year of the Nanak Shahi calendar.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasized that all religious minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights and highlighted the efforts of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government in implementing a five percent quota for religious minorities in government jobs.

The minority affairs minister underscored the historic significance of a Sikh being appointed as a provincial minister and a Sikh woman being appointed as the general secretary of the Parbandhak Committee. He assured that the protection of places of worship for all religious minorities would be guaranteed under the green flag of Pakistan.

Furthermore, he announced plans to develop Guru Nanak's birthplace into an ideal city and to establish a playground in Nankana Sahib for Sikh youth. He also shared the news of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's upcoming visit to Nankana Sahib to address the city's residents' concerns on a priority basis. Additionally, he pledged to expedite the completion of Baba Guru Nanak University, establish a Baba Guru Nanak Chair, and resolve funding issues for the university.