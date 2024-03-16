Minister Celebrates Sikh Nanak Shahi Calendar Commencement
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and Chairman Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, participated in a special ceremony held at Gurdwara Janamsthan Nankana Sahib to mark the beginning of the Nanak Shahi Calendar of the Sikh religion.
The event was attended by a significant number of Sikh leaders from various countries, including Pakistan, as per a press release issued here on Saturday.
During the ceremony, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, alongside other Sikh leaders, unveiled the new Nanak Shahi calendar and extended congratulations to the Sikh community on the commencement of the 556th year of the Nanak Shahi calendar.
Addressing the gathering, he emphasized that all religious minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights and highlighted the efforts of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government in implementing a five percent quota for religious minorities in government jobs.
The minority affairs minister underscored the historic significance of a Sikh being appointed as a provincial minister and a Sikh woman being appointed as the general secretary of the Parbandhak Committee. He assured that the protection of places of worship for all religious minorities would be guaranteed under the green flag of Pakistan.
Furthermore, he announced plans to develop Guru Nanak's birthplace into an ideal city and to establish a playground in Nankana Sahib for Sikh youth. He also shared the news of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's upcoming visit to Nankana Sahib to address the city's residents' concerns on a priority basis. Additionally, he pledged to expedite the completion of Baba Guru Nanak University, establish a Baba Guru Nanak Chair, and resolve funding issues for the university.
Recent Stories
Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends
Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2.8 mln ration bags delivered under Ramzan package4 minutes ago
-
DSP Sohail Hussain Kazmi awarded Ghazi Medal4 minutes ago
-
Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends12 minutes ago
-
21 gamblers arrested during raid14 minutes ago
-
54 arrested, 79 cases registered over profiteering14 minutes ago
-
3.3 billion approved for clean drinking water project for Havelian city14 minutes ago
-
Tarar condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan14 minutes ago
-
Nomad man strangulates wife in Bahawalpur34 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests proclaimed offender34 minutes ago
-
Caretaker PM Kakar submits nomination papers for senate seat44 minutes ago
-
Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan46 minutes ago
-
Unknown armed outlaw allegedly guns down woman54 minutes ago