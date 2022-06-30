- Home
Minister Ch Salik Meets Prime Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.
During the meeting, he apprised the prime minister of the steps taken for the enhancement of investment in the country.
