Minister chairs consultation session of transgender community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday said the Punjab government was ensuring protection of transgender community while it was going to table a bill of protection in this regard in the Punjab Assembly after consultation of entire community.

He said that protection of rights of every community was the top priority of the Punjab government, adding that government was taking all possible steps for a peaceful environment across the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a consultation session at the New Minister Block's Committee Room here.

Provincial Minister Sardar Husnain Dreeshak and MPA Uzma Kardar also joined the session to show solidarity with the community.

Representatives of transgender community raised points facing the community across the province and protection against violence. They appealed to grant special permission of Umrah and Hajj, celebrate community day, remove obstacles during journey especially in other countries and facilities to get a house on rent and job quota.

Ejaz Alam assured them that his department was taking all out efforts to devise a comprehensive strategy for protection of transgenders rights.

The representatives of United Nation Development Programme (UNDP), SATHI Foundation, Transgender rights consultants Pakistan, Health Oriented Preventive education (HOPE), Sarah Welfare Foundation and others were present in the session.