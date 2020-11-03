UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Chairs Consultation Session Of Transgender Community

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:06 PM

Minister chairs consultation session of transgender community

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday said the Punjab government was ensuring protection of transgender community while it was going to table a bill of protection in this regard in the Punjab Assembly after consultation of entire community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday said the Punjab government was ensuring protection of transgender community while it was going to table a bill of protection in this regard in the Punjab Assembly after consultation of entire community.

He said that protection of rights of every community was the top priority of the Punjab government, adding that government was taking all possible steps for a peaceful environment across the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a consultation session at the New Minister Block's Committee Room here.

Provincial Minister Sardar Husnain Dreeshak and MPA Uzma Kardar also joined the session to show solidarity with the community.

Representatives of transgender community raised points facing the community across the province and protection against violence. They appealed to grant special permission of Umrah and Hajj, celebrate community day, remove obstacles during journey especially in other countries and facilities to get a house on rent and job quota.

Ejaz Alam assured them that his department was taking all out efforts to devise a comprehensive strategy for protection of transgenders rights.

The representatives of United Nation Development Programme (UNDP), SATHI Foundation, Transgender rights consultants Pakistan, Health Oriented Preventive education (HOPE), Sarah Welfare Foundation and others were present in the session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Education Government Of Punjab Rent Job Undp All Government Top Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy finds full compliance to COVID-19 gu ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince approves new package of incen ..

37 minutes ago

No Foreign Actor Succeeded in Compromising Votes C ..

1 minute ago

&#039;UAE flag inspires us to strive harder for na ..

52 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor emphasise the ..

52 minutes ago

&#039;FCA&#039; forms consultation council with pr ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.