Minister chairs emergency meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for culture & tourism and Focal Person for coastal belt and Cyclone Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Sunday presided over an emergency meeting in the DC office.

Among others Provincial adviser Javed Nayab Leghari, MPA Shahid Thaheem, Jam Shabir Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja, SSP Farukh Lanjar, law enforcement personnel and all district officers were also present on the occasion and apprised the meeting about steps taken for dealing with rain emergencies.

The Provincial Minister directed officers concerned to ensure cleanliness drive of drainage of accumulated water and availability of required machinery after necessary maintenance.

He warned to take strict action against concerned officers found negligent in this regard. Minister said that the Sindh Government was providing funds so that precious lives of people could be saved.

He directed Hesco officers to arrange additional transformers and repair faulty lines.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr.Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja informed the meeting that district administration has already finalized arrangements to deal with any emergency during Cyclone and a strategic plan has been prepared with the consultation of all departments.

DC said that an emergency was declared in all hospitals while 20 ambulances were in running condition besides attendance of staff and availability of medicines was also ensured.

He said that control rooms have also been set up at district and taluka level. He said that at least 10 fire tenders and 60 water scan machines were also available with district administration.

Later addressing a press conference Syed Saradar Shah said that Sindh Government was cognizant about the formation of Cyclone in Arabian sea and taking all out efforts in this regard to protect people from disaster and torrential rains.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that all provincial Ministers were working in different districts with the assistance of district administration.