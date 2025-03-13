Open Menu

Minister Chairs "Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities Act 2021" Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the provincial cabinet committee on the "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2021" was held on Thursday here, chaired by Provincial Minister for Law, Aftab Alam Advocate.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Faisal Uthman Khel, and relevant officials. During the meeting, committee members presented their suggestions and opinions regarding the Act.

Minister Aftab Alam appreciated the suggestions made by the participants and emphasized that the Act is designed to ensure rights for persons with disabilities.

He highlighted the need for continued advocacy and policy attention to provide the necessary rights and services for these individuals.

He further stated that the Act will guarantee equal opportunities for persons with disabilities in sectors such as education, health, employment, and public services.

