Minister chairs KP Cities' Improvement Project meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher education, Archives and libraries, Meena Khan Afridi has said that provision of clean water to the people is our top priority while tangible steps will be taken for keeping Peshawar clean and green.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) Peshawar. On the occasion KP health Syed Qasim Ali Shah was also present while project director Zafar Ali Shah, Mian M. Shakeel director technical and chief engineer Dr. Mahboob Alam also attended the meeting.

The ministers were informed about the project and told that KPCIP Peshawar interventions in water supply, green urban spaces and integrated solid waste management.

Besides Peshawar, the project is also going on in four cities of the KP including Mingora, Kohat, Mardan and Abbottabad.

"Water Sanitations Services Peshawar (WSSP) is working in 5 operational zones of Peshawar. In these zones, there are 34 water tanks (water reservoirs) in which 23 will be reconstructed while 10 will be rehabilitated" said in the briefing.

However, for collection of garbage, small and large loaders will be used aimed at cleaning the city, no waste touching the ground and for climate friendly disposal of solid waste. The ministers were further informed that those water reservoirs will be solarized where there is no issue of space. Meena Khan urged concerned authorities to ensure clean water and environment for people.

