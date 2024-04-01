Open Menu

Minister Chairs KP Cities' Improvement Project Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Minister chairs KP Cities' Improvement Project meeting

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Archives and Libraries, Meena Khan Afridi has said that provision of clean water to the people is our top priority while tangible steps will be taken for keeping Peshawar clean and green

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher education, Archives and libraries, Meena Khan Afridi has said that provision of clean water to the people is our top priority while tangible steps will be taken for keeping Peshawar clean and green.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) Peshawar. On the occasion KP health Syed Qasim Ali Shah was also present while project director Zafar Ali Shah, Mian M. Shakeel director technical and chief engineer Dr. Mahboob Alam also attended the meeting.

The ministers were informed about the project and told that KPCIP Peshawar interventions in water supply, green urban spaces and integrated solid waste management.

Besides Peshawar, the project is also going on in four cities of the KP including Mingora, Kohat, Mardan and Abbottabad.

"Water Sanitations Services Peshawar (WSSP) is working in 5 operational zones of Peshawar. In these zones, there are 34 water tanks (water reservoirs) in which 23 will be reconstructed while 10 will be rehabilitated" said in the briefing.

However, for collection of garbage, small and large loaders will be used aimed at cleaning the city, no waste touching the ground and for climate friendly disposal of solid waste. The ministers were further informed that those water reservoirs will be solarized where there is no issue of space. Meena Khan urged concerned authorities to ensure clean water and environment for people.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Water Kohat Mardan Mingora Shakeel Afridi Top

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite battin ..

Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite batting blues

8 minutes ago
 Car bomb kills Russian-appointed official in east ..

Car bomb kills Russian-appointed official in east Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

8 minutes ago
 Tight security on Youm-e -Ali

Tight security on Youm-e -Ali

8 minutes ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

16 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship result

Football: English Championship result

16 minutes ago
Haleem-biryani fusion add colour to Iftar parties ..

Haleem-biryani fusion add colour to Iftar parties in KP

16 minutes ago
 Business delegation visits Kyrgyzstan

Business delegation visits Kyrgyzstan

16 minutes ago
 Police arrest man with huge fireworks products

Police arrest man with huge fireworks products

9 minutes ago
 Education Working Group seeks revival of flood-rav ..

Education Working Group seeks revival of flood-ravaged schools in Rajanpur, DG K ..

9 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries ..

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries visits KP-BOIT

9 minutes ago
 Peshawari Chappal draws customers ahead of Eidul F ..

Peshawari Chappal draws customers ahead of Eidul Fitr

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan