Minister Chairs Meeting Focusing On Rights, Opportunities For People With Special Needs
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Under the leadership of Provincial Minister of Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt, the department convened a pivotal meeting aimed at enhancing the rights and opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
The meeting, held on Saturday in Lahore, focused on the implementation of the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Rules 2024, with a special emphasis on aligning provincial laws with international standards. Legal consultant Omar Sajid provided a comprehensive briefing to the minister, highlighting the crucial aspects of the new rules.
Among the attendees were Director General of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Amina Munir, Director CRPD Punjab, Irfan Gondal, Divisional Director Lahore, Mazamil Yar, Tania Darani from UNFPA, and Momina.
During the meeting, the minister reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that individuals with physical and mental disabilities are treated with dignity and have equal opportunities to participate in society.
He emphasized the need for stringent implementation of laws, stating, "Disabled individuals have the complete right to be active members of society, and it is our duty to ensure their rights are protected." He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given special attention to the rights of disabled individuals, directing that laws be formulated according to international standards. He emphasizing the importance of aligning provincial laws with global benchmarks.
In addition to health, education, and economic facilities, disabled individuals have the right to equal opportunities and social inclusion, he stated. “They are the cornerstone of our society, and we are committed to fighting for their rights on every platform” he pledged.
