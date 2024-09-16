Minister chairs meeting of cabinet committee on law, order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, here on Monday.

Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan participated in the meeting.

The security and arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) were reviewed in detail. Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal and IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave a briefing on peace and order.

Chairman Cabinet Committee and Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that full security arrangements have been made for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). The Punjab government will provide drinks and sweets to the participants in all districts.

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated with full devotion and respect.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that arrangements have been completed with the consultation of peace committees across the province. He said that the routes of all the main processions and the best security arrangements for the Milad gatherings are complete.

Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG CTD, Commissioner Lahore, RPO Sheikhupura, DC Lahore and DIG Operations participated in the meeting. Lahore and Gujranwala division commissioners, deputy commissioners, RPOs and DPOs participated in the meeting through video link.