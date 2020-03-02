Minister chairs meeting of cabinet committee on law & order

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart on Monday chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order convened in the Civil Secretariat here

Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG. CTD, Commissioner Lahore and concerned officers also attended the meeting.

Security arrangements regarding PSL cricket matches were reviewed during the meeting.

CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed briefed on security plan made for the matches.

It was decided to further tighten security.

The law Minister directed that special attention should be paid to minimizing the problems of the people while implementing the security plan. Raja Bashart directed CTO Captain Hamad to meet shopkeepers and traders to take them in confidence and pay special attention to solve traffic problems.

The committee approved three separate packages of compensation for the police personnelmartyred in terrorist activity, encounter or in an accident.