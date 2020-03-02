UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Chairs Meeting Of Cabinet Committee On Law & Order

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:51 PM

Minister chairs meeting of cabinet committee on law & order

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart on Monday chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order convened in the Civil Secretariat here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart on Monday chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order convened in the Civil Secretariat here.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG. CTD, Commissioner Lahore and concerned officers also attended the meeting.

Security arrangements regarding PSL cricket matches were reviewed during the meeting.

CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed briefed on security plan made for the matches.

It was decided to further tighten security.

The law Minister directed that special attention should be paid to minimizing the problems of the people while implementing the security plan. Raja Bashart directed CTO Captain Hamad to meet shopkeepers and traders to take them in confidence and pay special attention to solve traffic problems.

The committee approved three separate packages of compensation for the police personnelmartyred in terrorist activity, encounter or in an accident.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Accident Terrorist Police Punjab Law And Order Pakistan Super League Traffic Cabinet

Recent Stories

Online News agency claims Islamabad DC Hamza Shafq ..

34 minutes ago

Al Bowardi meets Ghanaian Defence Minister

37 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan restores membershi ..

43 seconds ago

ABAD appreciates lifting of ban on construction in ..

45 seconds ago

Additional District and Session Judge Shagufta Sid ..

46 seconds ago

Assistant Commissioner for taking action against p ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.