Open Menu

Minister Chairs Meeting Of Education Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Minister chairs meeting of Education Department

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Education, Rana Sikandar Hayat received a briefing on educational activities, facilities and initiatives taken to promote education by the School Education Departments of Bahawalpur and Lodhran.

The meeting was held at the Committee Room of the Commissioner's Office.

Members of the Provincial Assembly Mehjabeen Khan Abbasi, Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan, Rana Iqbal Siraj, Barrister Osama, Muhammad Nazik Kareem, Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandiyo, Syed Aamer Ali Shah, Sadia Muzaffar, ticket holders, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and education department officials were present.

The education stated that the government is taking steps to provide quality education. He emphasised the importance of providing quality educational facilities to students in schools.

While reviewing educational activities in schools, he underscored the importance of youth as the nation’s future.

He also emphasised the need to provide them with a better learning environment, upgrade school laboratories and involve students in sports activities.

The minister called for the preparation of school grounds for sports activities and the provision of sports facilities for students. He emphasised the importance of providing skills training alongside education at the “Subh No School.”

He expressed satisfaction with the education and skills training provided at the Trans Education School, the establishment of an autism centre at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, and the tree planting initiatives in schools.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Education Bahawalpur and the CEO of Education Lodhran briefed the meeting on the educational activities, facilities provided, students’ performance in the school Olympics, tree planting, student council elections and other matters in their respective districts.

Related Topics

Sports Education Provincial Assembly Student Bahawalpur Lodhran Olympics Government

Recent Stories

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of ma ..

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

18 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

18 hours ago
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

18 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

18 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

18 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

19 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

19 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan