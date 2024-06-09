Minister chairs meeting of Education Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Education, Rana Sikandar Hayat received a briefing on educational activities, facilities and initiatives taken to promote education by the School Education Departments of Bahawalpur and Lodhran.

The meeting was held at the Committee Room of the Commissioner's Office.

Members of the Provincial Assembly Mehjabeen Khan Abbasi, Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan, Rana Iqbal Siraj, Barrister Osama, Muhammad Nazik Kareem, Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandiyo, Syed Aamer Ali Shah, Sadia Muzaffar, ticket holders, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and education department officials were present.

The education stated that the government is taking steps to provide quality education. He emphasised the importance of providing quality educational facilities to students in schools.

While reviewing educational activities in schools, he underscored the importance of youth as the nation’s future.

He also emphasised the need to provide them with a better learning environment, upgrade school laboratories and involve students in sports activities.

The minister called for the preparation of school grounds for sports activities and the provision of sports facilities for students. He emphasised the importance of providing skills training alongside education at the “Subh No School.”

He expressed satisfaction with the education and skills training provided at the Trans Education School, the establishment of an autism centre at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, and the tree planting initiatives in schools.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Education Bahawalpur and the CEO of Education Lodhran briefed the meeting on the educational activities, facilities provided, students’ performance in the school Olympics, tree planting, student council elections and other matters in their respective districts.