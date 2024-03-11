Minister chairs meeting of health deptt; seeks details of Sehat card

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for health Qasim Ali Shah on Monday chaired the meeting of the department after assuming charge of the Minister office.

Upon the arrival, the Minister was welcomed by the Secretary and the DGs and heads of different programmes.

An introductory session was held with the staff of the Health Department.

Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam Wazir presented a detailed review of the health department, an overview of all ongoing development projects and the current situation in the health department.

The Minister was also briefed about health card, ten MTIs and other independent institutions.

The health minister was told that the budget of the health department has exceeded Rs 207 billion, adding that more than Rs 88 billion have been spent so far under the heads of electricity and development projects

The Minister sought details of Health Card Plus.

APP/adi