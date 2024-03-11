Minister Chairs Meeting Of Health Deptt; Seeks Details Of Sehat Card
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for health Qasim Ali Shah on Monday chaired the meeting of the department after assuming charge of the Minister office.
Upon the arrival, the Minister was welcomed by the Secretary and the DGs and heads of different programmes.
An introductory session was held with the staff of the Health Department.
Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam Wazir presented a detailed review of the health department, an overview of all ongoing development projects and the current situation in the health department.
The Minister was also briefed about health card, ten MTIs and other independent institutions.
The health minister was told that the budget of the health department has exceeded Rs 207 billion, adding that more than Rs 88 billion have been spent so far under the heads of electricity and development projects
The Minister sought details of Health Card Plus.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Road mishap claims one life in Lahore7 minutes ago
-
Shah Alla Ditta caves preservation work underway17 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Education Unit launches drive against 'encroachment'17 minutes ago
-
Students escape unhurt after school van catches fire in Jhelum37 minutes ago
-
Sehat card services fully restored: CE37 minutes ago
-
President Asif Zardari presented guard of honour47 minutes ago
-
Renowned calligrapher Yousuf Dehelvi remembered47 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of actress Tahira Wasti being observed47 minutes ago
-
Riphah invites applications for faculty recruitment at Faisalabad campus47 minutes ago
-
All housing projects of industrial workers to be completed in stipulated time periods: WWF47 minutes ago
-
18 gamblers held57 minutes ago
-
CCRI suggests measures to get bumper cotton crop57 minutes ago