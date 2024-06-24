Minister Chairs Meeting Of Health Insurance Program
The third meeting of the working group of health insurance program was held at the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, here on Monday
Experts gave their valuable suggestions and opinions in this regard. Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the share distribution formula in the health insurance program has been discussed with the experts during the meeting. Efforts are being made to address the flaws in the health insurance program. Final recommendations for improving the health insurance program are being formulated, he added.
Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the Punjab government is increasing the limit of the health insurance package from one million rupees and the scope of coverage for the convenience of the people.
The share of private to public hospitals in terms of the health insurance program has been greatly improved, he added.
The minister said that the public cannot get more standardised and better medical facilities than government hospitals. In the past, the health insurance program was used for politics, not for the benefit of people.
Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, CEO PHIMC Dr. Ali Razaq, DG Health Services Dr. Ilyas Gondal, Dr. Zahid Pervez, Finance Department and P&D officers participated.
